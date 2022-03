ERATH, La. (KLFY) — On April 23 in Erath City Park, the second annual Festivals des Famillies d’Erath Cornhole Tournament will be taking place. Registration is on the day of the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and the competition starts at noon. A single player is $10 for participation and a two person team is $20.

There will be a fun jump for the kids and live music. Food and drinks will be sold. Lawn chairs and tents are also welcome.