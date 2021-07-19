Festivals des Famillies d’Erath Cornhole Tournament happening July 31st

Festivals des Famillies d’Erath will be holding a Cornhole tournament at Erath City Park on Saturday, July 31st.

Registration begins at Erath City Park on the 31st at 7:30 am. The cost is $10 for single competitors and $20 for doubles teams. Trophies will be awarded to the top finishers in each division.

All of the money being raised at the Festivals des Famillies d’Erath Cornhole tournament is going back to the Catholic Church in Erath for facility maintenance.

This tournament is open to the public.