LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is set to honor the legendary King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier.

Chenier performed at the very first festival held in 1974. Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is slated for October 13th through October 15th at Girard Park in Lafayette. Chenier performed at the very first festival held in 1974.

Opening night at Festivals Acadiens et Créoles 2023 will feature tributes by Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-stars, as well as Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band. Grammy-nominated artist and former Chenier apprentice Sonny Landreth will be joining the tribute. Scéne la Louisiane will come alive on Saturday as C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band deliver a heartfelt homage to his father’s enduring musical legacy.

Barry Ancelet, Festival Director, expresses the significance of this year’s lineup, stating, “Clifton Chenier made Zydeco music popular and put Acadiana on the map. He was pivotal in making Creole culture and music a global trend. By honoring Clifton, we’re expressing our gratitude to a musical genius and a guiding light for our culture.”

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles’ complete music line-up is scheduled to be released in August 2023.