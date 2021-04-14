Festival of Words Cultural Arts Collective to host virtual open mic

GRAND COTEAU, La (KLFY) — The Festival of Words Cultural Arts Collective will host a virtual open mic later this month, highlighting the creative community in Acadiana.

Pieces of Hope Virtual Open Mic will take place through Zoom on Wednesday April 28 at 7-9 p.m. It features 20 writers and musicians, each performing for 5 minutes.

The Festival of Words has hosted the Grand Coteau based event for the last 16 years, and will continue the tradition again this year, though it looks a bit different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To join, go to the Facebook page for “Pieces Of Hope Virtual Open Mic.” The link to the Zoom Café will be available the week of the event. Or, contact Martha at fowmartha@gmail.com or 337-804-2482. This free, community event is suitable for all ages and is sponsored by the Festival of Words Cultural Arts Collective.