Festival International releases full schedule for virtual event

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Festival International de Louisiane has released the schedule of performances for its second-ever Virtual Festival 2021, which is streaming Friday, April 23 through Sunday, April 25.

This year will mark the festival’s 35th anniversary with more than 50 original performances from artists representing more than 15 countries, interspersed with archival footage from Festivals past.

Following the traditional opening ceremony on Friday night, Virtual Festival will feature The Reminders, a hip-hip duo rising in prominence with a positive message from Belgium and the United States, and Thomas Dutronc, French jazz guitarist, vocalist and son of French icons Jacques Dutronc and Françoise Hardy.

Keeping with the Festival tradition of Scéne des Jeunes, mid-morning Saturday will showcase engaging performances and cultural traditions for the youth. Emmylou Homs, a French singer-songwriter and voice-over actress, whose roles include Anna in Disney’s Frozen, will demonstrate her vocal talents. The Disney-affiliated group, Imagination Movers, delivers an upbeat funky, kids musical show, and the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana delivers an enlightening portrayal of their traditions.

Show’s not to miss on Saturday night are the dynamic performers, Louisiana’s own, Grammy-nominated Tank and the Bangas, and the highly sought after visually and sonically stunning Ukranian folk-punk group, DakhaBrakha.

Midday Sunday, a unique and humorous interactive set, “Bingo avec Johanne: FIL edition,” will include four virtual bingo games, with entertaining musical collaborations between Cajun and Acadian artists. Musicians involved include members of The Revelers, Feufollet and the Daiquiri Queens, as well as Cedric Watson, Jourdan Thibodeaux and more, from Louisiana, and Lisa LeBlanc, Ben Morier, Eric Dow, P’-Tit Belliveau and others from New Brunswick.

Staying with Virtual Festival through Sunday-Funday assures more amazing performances, including that of the up-beat performer Afrikana Soul Sister, whose band members are from Mali, Cuba, Senegal, Québec and U.S. Closing the festival are the vibrant sounds and moves of Cimafunk, whose lead singer has been dubbed by some in media as the “James Brown of Cuba.” Following Cimafunk is a special farewell song from GIVERS featuring the incomparable Keith Frank with special guests.

Visit festivalinternational.org to view the full schedule rundown.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

SUNDAY, APRIL 25