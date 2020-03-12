Breaking News
This weekend’s Patty in the Parc included on growing list of events cancelled due to coronavirus precautions
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Festival International organizers monitoring coronavirus, planning for safe event

Local

by: Victoria Dodge/The Advertiser

Posted: / Updated:

Robert Randolph and The Family Band with special guest Lane Mack close out Festival International de Louisiane. Sunday, April 28, 2019. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Festival International de Louisiane organizers will take more time to decide how to respond to concerns about the impact of novel coronavirus on the event, opting to wait for more information and planning precautions that would ensure a safe event.

The organizers will have a press conference regarding coronavirus next week but until then, they’re making adjustments. 

With nearly 40 days until the five-day long event scheduled to begin April 22, leaders of the organization running Festival said they are communicating with public health officials, monitoring the situation and preparing for the event.

As other event organizers announce cancellations or rescheduling, Festival can take the coming days and weeks to weigh pros and cons as the coronavirus progresses, festival director Scott Feehan said. 

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Festival Sponsors

        

Sidebar