Festival International organizers monitoring coronavirus, planning for safe event

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Festival International de Louisiane organizers will take more time to decide how to respond to concerns about the impact of novel coronavirus on the event, opting to wait for more information and planning precautions that would ensure a safe event.

The organizers will have a press conference regarding coronavirus next week but until then, they’re making adjustments.

With nearly 40 days until the five-day long event scheduled to begin April 22, leaders of the organization running Festival said they are communicating with public health officials, monitoring the situation and preparing for the event.

As other event organizers announce cancellations or rescheduling, Festival can take the coming days and weeks to weigh pros and cons as the coronavirus progresses, festival director Scott Feehan said.

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.