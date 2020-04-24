Festival International announces virtual lineup starting Friday, April 24

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Unfortunately, Festival International was one of the many events canceled by the COVID-19 crisis, but a virtual version of the show will start tomorrow (April 24) on Facebook.

See the full Festival International Virtual Lineup for 2020.

Across three evenings, many of the festival’s acts will play from locations around the world, all to be streamed on Festival’s Facebook page. Each day’s lineup starts with archive footage from past festivals, as presented by Acadiana Open Channel (AOC).

Many bands that were scheduled to perform at Festival International 2020 will share intimate performances, such as Ayrad, Natu Camara, and Sinkane. Blast from the past shows will also be in the mix with bands like Balkan Beat Box and Red Baraat. The Sunday closer includes a surprise collaboration that should not be missed, according to festival organizers.

“Virtual Festival will be hosted by Facebook Live, but we want fans to know that they can also tune in without having a Facebook account,” said Festival Marketing Director Carly Viator. Locally, fans can also watch the proceedings on AOC.