Festival cancellations impacting local musicians

Since the Coronavirus pandemic began, no family in our local music scene has taken COVID 19 more serious then Steve riley. Riley’s wife has multiple sclerosis.

As the world opened back up this Spring, Riley began to book dates for his band this Fall. The Mamou Playboys and the newly formed Riley Family Band had ten shows booked between now and the holidays. That number now stands at two.

Before the pandemic began in the Spring of 2020, Steve Riley was playing close to 150 shows a year.

The two gigs remaining on Steve Riley’s calendar are taking place in Rhode Island and Connecticut.