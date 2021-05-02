Female victim hospitalized after Sunday shooting in Lafayette; ‘random shooting rumors’ not true

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A female was shot and wounded inside a vehicle Sunday afternoon, according to Lafayette Police.

The victim, whose age was not provided, arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.

She said shots were fired at the victims vehicle, striking her in an unknown area and then fled the scene.

Her injuries appear to be non life-threatening, Dugas said.

“She is expected to make a full recovery.”

Meanwhile, Dugas said police have learned that there have been rumors circulating on social media and beyond about a person in a vehicle going around the city shooting at random people.

“This is not true,” Dugas said.

She said the shootings on Sunday appear to isolated incidents of gun violence and non-related.

Lafayette Police say a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on Ambroise Street

Dugas said both investigations are on-going and that additional details could be released Sunday night.

Check back at klfy for the details.