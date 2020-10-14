FEMA to open drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center in Eunice Oct. 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) — A drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center will open in Eunice in St. Landry Parish, Oct. 15.

The center is staffed with FEMA personnel who are available to scan documents, assist with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs.

The center operates under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service. Survivors remain in their cars. A specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the window and return them.

No appointment is necessary. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

The drive-thru center is located at:

Word Ministry Church Parking Lot

1960 W. Laurel Ave,

Eunice, LA 70535

Additional centers are reopening in Louisiana. Survivors may visit any open center. To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.

Survivors do not need to visit a drive-thru center to apply or update their application. To ask individual questions or submit information:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov/.

To receive a link a to download the FEMA app (depending on your device): Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362 Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362

Call 211 or text 527435837 to 898-211. For Louisiana evacuees that are now out-of-state, please call 337-310-4636. To get support, this number also is valid for TTY out-of-state users.

Visit fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app

To find a drive-thru DRC you can text 43362 and type DRC and your ZIP Code (for example DRC 01234).

SBA low-interest disaster loans are available for businesses of any size and certain nonprofits up to $2 million for property damage. For small businesses, those engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million for working capital needs even if there is no property damage.

Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace a primary residence. For homeowners and renters, up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles, is available.

Businesses and residents can apply online at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov. For assistance completing an SBA application, call 800-659-2955 (TTY at 800-877-8339) or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov

Hurricane Laura survivors with home repair questions should contact FEMA mitigation outreach at 866-579-0820 or at fema-mitoutreach-4559@fema.dhs.gov Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT. To view mitigation resources, visit https://fema.connectsolutions.com/lauramit/.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.