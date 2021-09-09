FEMA, state add St. Martin and St. Mary to Blue Roof Program, among others

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KLFY) — An additional 10 parishes have been added to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Blue Room Program, including St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.

The full list of added parishes include: East and West Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupe, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Washington parishes. Residents can sign up for the program at Blueroof.us. Once on the website, residents can sign up for Blue Roof assistance using a Right of Entry (ROE) form, which gathers information about the residence.

The ROE is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access your property and assess your home’s damage. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof. Residents can call toll-free 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) for more information regarding this program.

“With the state and FEMA including these ten parishes to the Blue Roof program’s eligible list, USACE can now extend this valuable no-cost service to more residents with Hurricane Ida storm damage to their roofs,” said Col. Zachary Miller, commander of the USACE Recovery Mission.

According to the Corps, Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. This program is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50% structural damage. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program.

After installation of the blue roof, the structure is declared habitable. However, not all roof types qualify for the program. For example, flat roofs or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify for the program.