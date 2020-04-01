FEMA launches ‘Rumor Control’ website

1  of  2
(KLFY) As the Defense Department assists in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s also important to help distinguish between rumors and facts.

Rumors can easily circulate within communities during a crisis, and we can stop the spread of disinformation by always choosing trusted sources of information.

As the coronavirus pandemic has incubated many rumors, from suggestions that a national lockdown is being planned to military deployments, click here for all the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s information through its website.

