FEMA extends flood insurance renewal grace period

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Some property owners and renters who have an expired flood insurance policy through the Federal Emergency Management Agency could still be eligible to file a claim for flood damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

In March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began causing financial hardship to many, FEMA extended the grace period for policyholders to renew their National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policies from 30 to 120 days.

The extension applied to NFIP policies that expired between February 13-June 15, 2020. Those who are eligible to renew the policy, can do so, then file a claim for losses.

Policyholders can call their insurance agent or the NFIP Call Center at 1-800-427-4661 to determine if their policy is still within a renewal grace period.