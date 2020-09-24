FEMA drive-thru disaster recovery centers opening in Acadia and Beauregard parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. – Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Acadia and

Beauregard parishes Saturday, Sept. 26, to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The drive-thru center is staffed with FEMA personnel who are available to scan documents,

assist with registration and answer questions about disaster assistance programs.

The center operates under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service. Visitors remain in their cars. A specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the window and return them. No appointments are necessary.

Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The drive-thru center locations:



Acadia Parish: Beauregard Parish Southside Community Center War Memorial Civic Center, 403 4th St. 250 W. 7th St., Rayne, LA.

Beauregard Parish: War Memorial Civic Center, 250 W. 7th St., DeRidder, LA 70634



Additional centers are already open in Louisiana. Survivors may visit any center in Louisiana.

To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline, visit disasterAssistance.gov or

egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator or download the FEMA Mobile App at

fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.