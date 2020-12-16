FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers added in Jefferson Davis, Lafayette and Rapides Parishes

BATON ROUGE, La.– Three FEMA drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) will be adding

an additional service “Appeals Centers” in Jefferson Davis, Lafayette and Rapides Parishes

to assist registrants who wish to appeal FEMA determinations.

The Appeals Center features an outdoor sitting area where conversations can take place.

This will allow staff to explain the appeals process, discuss documentation requirements

and provide help with writing an appeal letter.

More detailed explanations of the recovery process and future decisions will be possible. No appointment required.

In order to ensure everyone’s safety, both drive-thru DRCs and Appeals Center operate

under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Everyone (visitors and staff) is required to wear a mask or face covering and social distancing is practiced.

The locations for the Appeals Centers are:

Rapides Coliseum (opening 12/18)

5600 Coliseum Blvd

Alexandria, LA 71303

Jefferson Davis Fairgrounds (opening 12/21)

810 Lake Arthur Avenue

Jennings, LA 70546

Browns Park (opening 12/22)

1212 E Pont Des Mouton Rd

Lafayette, LA 70507



Appeals Centers will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Sundays. No appointments are necessary. The Appeals Centers in Lake Charles at the Civic Center and in Alexandria at the Rapides Coliseum are the only ones open this Saturday, Dec. 19. All centers will be closed Dec. 24 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday, reopening Monday, Dec. 28, at 8 a.m.

Two drive-thru DRCs, one in Breaux Bridge and one in Abbeville, are closing this week. DRCs

in Eunice and Rayne will close next week.

The DRC in Breaux Bridge will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 17:

The center is at:

Parc Hardy

1290 Rees Street

Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

The DRC in Abbeville will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 18:

LSU Agricultural Center

1105 W. Post Street

Abbeville, LA 70510



The DRC in Eunice will close at 5 p.m. Dec 22:

Word Ministry Church (parking lot)

1960 W. Laurel Avenue

Eunice, LA 70535

The DRC in Rayne will close at 5 p.m. Dec 23:

Southside Community Center

403 4th Street

Rayne, LA 70578

Drive-thru DRCs are now only open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Saturdays and Sundays. No appointments are necessary.

Louisiana hurricane survivors may visit any other DRC in the state. To locate the nearest

center or check hours of operation, visit: egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator. DRCs are

operated by FEMA and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency

Preparedness.

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for federal assistance or update applications.

To apply, ask questions or submit information: Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/newsmultimedia/app.