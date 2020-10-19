FEMA approves additional mosquito control spraying for parishes hit by hurricanes

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced today that FEMA has approved additional mosquito spraying across seven Acadiana parishes in the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Aerial spraying targeting mosquitoes will begin around dusk Tuesday over Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette and Vermilion parishes. Additional parishes may be added to this mission as more information is gathered. U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft will start low altitude spraying at dusk on Tuesday when mosquitos are most active. The initial mission is expected to last about six days depending on weather and other factors.

Most mosquitoes that appear after floods are nuisance mosquitoes that do not commonly spread disease but can have a serious effect on recovery operations by preventing responders and people affected by a disaster from being outside. Areas of standing water can also increase the number of mosquitoes capable of spreading diseases like the West Nile virus.

Aerial application of insecticide is the most effective way to rapidly reduce the number of mosquitoes in a large area and does not present a risk to people, pets or other animals.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, people may prefer to stay inside and close windows and doors when spraying takes place, but it is not necessary.

Applications will be conducted starting around dusk when mosquitoes are most active and after bees have returned to their hives for the night. The insecticides dissipate and break down quickly in the environment, and when bees emerge in daylight, they are not affected. Although this type of application will not cause a significant exposure for bees, beekeepers may choose to cover their colonies and prevent bees from exiting during treatment.

People can help control mosquitoes during the recovery effort by dumping out standing water around their homes and businesses and applying a commercially available larvicide in water that can’t be drained. People should also avoid mosquito bites by using an EPA-registered mosquito repellent every time they go outside and making sure their window and door screens are in good repair after the storm to keep mosquitoes out of homes.