Feeling lucky? Two of the largest jackpots in history are up for grabs

(KLFY)- There is $750 million is up for grabs in Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot, or you can try your luck in the Powerball.

That jackpot will be at least $640 million.

Financial Advisor John Blanchard explains, “If you are blessed to win, there will now be things you can do. Just take the right approach.”

Blanchard says should you be lucky enough to have the winning numbers, be smart with the money.

The major windfall comes with rewards and risks.

“Make smart investiments, don’t make big lifestyle changes. Many people win this money and are bankrupt by the end,” continues Blanchard.

So now, News 10 wanted to know what would Acadiana residents do with $750 million. Here are some responses from residents: