Feds invest over $342M to expand broadband internet access to rural Louisiana

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — Louisiana congressmen came together to praise the federal government’s role in investing $342 million in funds to expand broadband internet to more rural areas across the state.

The investment comes through the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and will expand access to nearly 176,000 unserved homes and businesses over the next 10 years. Nearly all locations in Louisiana that were eligible will be receiving access to broadband with speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps, with an overwhelming majority (82%) getting gigabit-speed broadband.

In a parish-by-parish breakdown, Acadiana will receive the following funding:

Acadia Parish – $4,666,219

Calcasieu Parish – $4,612,805

Cameron Parish – $881,896

Iberia Parish – $821,790

Jeff Davis Parish – $10,242,111

Lafayette Parish – $422,720

St. Landry Parish – $6,961,720

St. Martin Parish – $1,237,039

St. Mary Parish – $1,859,845

Vermilion Parish – $1,304,399

“Access to high-speed broadband service has become critical for everyday life,” said Dist. 3 U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins. “These investments provide much-needed support and help lessen connectivity gaps in Louisiana’s rural communities. We support those efforts and will continue working to expand reliable and high-quality broadband access throughout Louisiana.”

La. Sen. John Kennedy is the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, which has jurisdiction over the FCC.

“Louisianians without broadband access deserve the same educational and work opportunities that Americans who have high-speed internet already enjoy,” said Kennedy. “The pandemic has made it more urgent than ever to bridge the digital divide in underserved rural areas—telehealth, telework, and online classes demand broadband expansion. I’m glad to see the FCC invest $342 million to expand broadband access to 175,000 Louisiana families and businesses. It’s past time to build out this infrastructure.”

The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction is part of a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America. In October 2020, the Commission adopted rules creating the 5G Fund for Rural America, which will distribute up to $9 billion over the next decade to bring 5G wireless broadband connectivity to rural America.