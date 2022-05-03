ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who sold fentanyl as heroin was sentenced Tuesday to 22.5 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

In 2018, a buyer who thought he had taken heroin passed out at the wheel and crashed into the Alexandria Police Department, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.

Dustin Thompson, 36, of Alexandria, pleaded guilty in October to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute it and to possessing firearms to further drug trafficking. U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell ordered three years of supervised release after Thompson leaves prison.

After the crash in March 2018, officers gave the opioid recovery drug Narcan to the buyer. He needed an “extended period” on a Narcan drip in a hospital, the news release said.

A search of Thompson’s home found three loaded firearms, 54 grams (1.90 ounces) of fentanyl, and a large sum of cash, the statement said. Brown described that as a large amount of the drug, but noted his office will seek stiff sentences no matter how much fentanyl is illegally sold.

“This has become an epidemic throughout the southern part of the country and this district is no exception,” he said.