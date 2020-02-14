Live Now
Feds call killer new drug gray death “A drug dealer’s depraved attempt at chemistry”

Louisiana

by: Deon Guillory

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Federal agents are warning you about a deadly drug that is new to Louisiana.

This light gray, concrete like substance is a killer.

“A drug dealer’s depraved attempt at chemistry,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley said.

It is called gray death. It’s an opioid cocktail first seen in 2017. It is made up of heroin, fentanyl and another synthetic drug known on the streets as pink or euphor. Byerley said it’s so dangerous, it’s lethal to the touch and deadly if it becomes airborne.

Byerley added, “If someone has overdosed on the gray death, they need multiple doses of the narcan or the naloxone to be revived because it’s that potent.”

Agents said I-12 and I-10 are major corridors for drugs and although gray death has not been seen in the Baton Rouge area, it is in Louisiana.

St. Mary Parish deputies said the drug was found earlier this month after two arrests. The drug was also found last week after Eunice police said they arrested a man.

Byerley said law enforcement officers on the local level are working with the DEA task force to keep this drug off the streets.

“The people that are making this stuff. They don’t care about you. They don’t care about your family. They don’t care about our community. They care about one thing and that’s making profit,” Byerley said.

He explained that people buying the drug are opioid addicts who use heroin on a regular basis.

Law enforcement officials have been warned to use extreme caution and wear personal protective equipment when handling any unknown synthetic opioid. Some reports state that even protective gloves may not be enough. An officer in Ohio recently accidentally overdosed on gray death when he touched the drug during an arrest.

