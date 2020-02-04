Father speaks out after child bit by pit bull in Mamou

MAMOU, La. (KLFY)- An Evangeline Parish father is speaking out against a pit bull problem in the town of Mamou after he says his son was bitten in the face.

“To the chief, to the mayor, to the councilmen, think about my six-year-old, autistic son before you go to bed at night that he has to wake up crying because a monster will get him,” Joshua Lavergne says.

The town has a ban against pit bull breeds, but Lavergne says that did not stop a neighbor’s pit bull from biting his 6-year-old, autistic son, Bentley, in the face.

“The dog started prancing toward my son. I didn’t think anything of it. All of sudden, the dog bit my son, blood starting flying. I picked my son up, came to the house, my wife was freaking out,” Lavergne said.

He says Bentley is still afraid and has not completely recovered from the bite.

“He’s scared. He wakes up in sweats. He says the monster will get him. I know what he means. The dog,” adds Lavergne.

The town of Mamou does have a city-wide ban against pit bull breeds, whether purebred or mixed breed.

Anyone caught with a pit bull will be fined no more than 500 dollars with no more than 60 days in jail.