Father of Jeanerette shooting suspect begs son to surrender peacefully

The father of a suspect in last Friday’s deadly shooting in Jeanerette, is pleading for his son to turn himself in.

George Bobb III says, “I spoke to him. He doesn’t want to tell me where he is. I’m trying to get him to turn himself in. If you didn’t do anything George, turn yourself in.”

George Bobb III is talking about his son George Bobb IV who has been named a suspect in the shooting death of 17-year-old Kendall Thompson Jr in Jeanerette.

Jeanerette police initially arrested Rondrick Grant and Travlon Dauphine in connection with the shooting.

Officials have since issued arrest warrants for two more suspects– the younger Bobb and McClellan Molo.

“After we gathered evidence and surveillance videos. we confirmed our suspensions there were more individuals responsible for this incident,” Jeanerette City Marshal, Fernest Martin, explains.

The father wants his son to accept the responsibility of what happened Friday afternoon and come forward to authorities.

Bobb adds, “You know you were in the wrong place at the wrong time. Tell the people what happen. Tell them you were shot also and handle your business.”

Fernest Martin, who is the Jeanerette City Marshall and also serving as interim police chief, has one last message for suspects Molo and Bobb.

Martin says, “Mr. Molo, Mr. Bobb… if you are looking at me on this camera, it is important that you turn yourself, therefore, no one else gets hurt and we don’t have to lose another life.”