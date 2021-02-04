Fate of Popeyes’ only buffet in the U.S. pending due to pandemic

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- While over 2,500 Popeyes restaurants worldwide serve up their signature Cajun fast food, only one location in Lafayette offers an all-you-can-eat buffet, which has become a community favorite.

But due to the pandemic, the buffet is not available. The restaurant is offering only curbside pick-up and drive-thru service.

In an interview with KPEL radio, a manager confirmed the buffet will not be reopening after restrictions are lifted.

News 10 spoke to one customer who says he drove from north Lafayette Parish to the Oil Center for lunch.

Johnny Thibodeaux says he heard the news when he got there.

“I drove all the way down from Carencro just to eat at the buffet and I discovered that it was no longer available,” he said.

Thibodeaux says he understands safety comes first and shutting down the buffet was the right thing to do.

“I really miss it so I’m hoping that it will come back,” the loyal patron said.

There is still a chance for the buffet to reopen.

New management took over the restaurant and hasn’t made a final decision about the buffet.