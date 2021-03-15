Fate of Alfred Mouton statue in limbo after court postponement due to lawyer illness

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A legal decision about the removal of the Confederate Alfred Mouton statue in downtown Lafayette was postponed again Monday.

Monday in district court, a judge approved another request to reschedule the hearing.

According to the court documents, the attorney for the defendants ‘United Daughters of the Confederacy’ sent a letter stating that he’s unable to participate in the March 15 trial due to doctor’s orders that he could not work at least “4-6 months post operation.”

The attorney stated he’s recovering from open-heart surgery performed on February 1.

“This is the second time the Daughters of the Confederacy has asked for a continuance based on his alleged heart situation,” Prejean said.

However, Prejean adds, “if somebody is claiming physical reasons or health reasons, you can hardly deny them that.”

The president of ‘Move the Mindset’, Fredrick Prejean says he’s one of 15 people behind the lawsuit to have the statute removed.

“It was obvious the judge was a bit disturbed because he too has been very much in favor of having a hearing to get this case finished,” Prejean stated.

He says he feels as though the United Daughters of the Confederacy are stalling.

“Because they feel they are going to lose the case,” Prejean added.

“The attorney asked the judge to have the United Daughters of the Confederacy attorney either appear for the next hearing or assign the case to another lawyer. I’m very happy about that,” Prejean explained.

Prejean says he supports the statue being removed, but not destroyed, and wants to see the statue placed where it could serve an educational purpose such as a museum.

A date for the new hearing is pending.