EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A Eunice civil clerk is dead after a fatal car crash on New Year’s Eve.

The Eunice City Marshal’s Office posted on Facebook yesterday that the clerk was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne confirmed that the victim was Katina Babineaux-Ardoin.

The case is being handled by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and more information will be posted as it becomes available.