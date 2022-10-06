LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Can you name a cloud?

TV 10 Anchor Darla Montgomery got some fascinating pictures, over the weekend, of a few feather clouds or wispy clouds.

Anyone who gazed into the wild blue yonder Thursday may have seen much more of the same beautiful blue skies and same type of clouds.

Darla says she snapped the pictures because her neighbor, Gilley, wondered what types of clouds they were and what causes them.

Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton has an answer for Gilley.

He identified them as cirrus clouds that are formed from ice crystals ‘way up’ in the atmosphere.