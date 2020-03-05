Live Now
Family Ville of Platte woman found dead Monday creates GoFundMe for funeral

by: Ashley White/The Advertiser

Joyce Thomas (Submitted photo)

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- The family of a Ville Platte woman who was reportedly kidnapped and later found dead has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. 

Joyce Thomas went missing on Feb. 26 from her apartment. The 72-year-old’s body was found Monday in a wooded area alongside Interstate 49 between Sunset and Opelousas. 

Phillip DeWoody has been arrested in connection with her disappearance. The State Police investigation is ongoing.

The 53-year-old suspect has been charged in a separate and unrelated kidnapping and sexual assault of an Opelousas woman.

