Family speaks out after relative’s grave vandalized

FORKED ISLAND, La. (KLFY)- The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vandalism of several statues at a cemetery in Forked Island.



Michelle Green’s great-grandparents are buried in that cemetery. She said is heartbroken as their grave was damaged.



“When she died, she fell in her garden, and that statue came from there. That’s why we all decided to put it out there with her,” said Green.

The family grave’s statue of Mary is 70-years-old.



“This is my great-grandparents,” said Green. “Emile and Euphamie Suire at Suire’s cemetery. This statue was in her (Euphamie’s) front yard in her garden since I was little. It was cemented down, and now, it’s broken in pieces.”

Authorities are looking for the suspects who vandalized five statues and vases on graves in the Forked Island cemetery.



“Most of the time in cases like this, it’s juveniles, but juvenile or adult, someone’s resting place was disturbed and that’s unconscionable. We can’t let that go,” said Captain Drew David, spokesperson for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“We could’ve bought her a statue at the store,” Green explained. “We could’ve went to the place where they make the headstones and had something made, but that statue was in her garden. That was hers. It had meaning to us and to her, and that’s why we put it there.”

A sight that will be hard to let go for Michelle and her family.

“It’s very hard to see this. It was very hard to lose them. To lose that part of us, and I wanted to know that they were resting and that there was nothing to disturb them,” said Green.

If anyone has any information about the vandalism, you are urged to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, (337) 893-0871.