LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On this Christmas Day, just as every other, many families are coming home to visit their loved ones during the holidays and reconnecting with each other.

At Lafayette Regional Airport, passengers fly in to visit their families for Christmas every year, but some are reuniting with loved ones for the first time in years.

Amy Meneses has been living in Louisiana with her husband for over twenty years, and says her mom is flying in from Michigan to spend the holidays with her family.

“My mom’s here visiting from Michigan, but we’ve lived here for 20-25 years in Lafayette.” she said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Connie Cameron, Meneses’s mom visiting from Michigan, says it’s crucial to stay in contact with family.

“I think its important to stay close even if you’re far away, as far as distance goes,” Cameron said. “And I think it’s nerve wracking, especially as you get a little older, to travel alone. But I think it’s well worth the effort.”

Meneses says she and her mother see each other a couple of times a year, but says it became difficult to visit each other since the pandemic.

“We visit usually once or twice a year,” she said. “For a couple of years for COVID we weren’t able to see each other so its been really nice to be able to have family around again; and we do talk every Saturday for about an hour or two on the phone.”

Meneses and Cameron say they are excited to spend time each other this Christmas, and many more to come.

Latest posts