Family recalls tornado that touched down in Krotz Springs

KROTZ SPRING, La. (KLFY)- An EF 2 tornado hit Ellis Farm Road Saturday morning.

Family members who live there say they are safe and thankful to be alive.

Rebecca Rouse says, “It just kind of came through just that quickly. It was quick. In and out.”

Rebecca Rouse and Teresa Ellis are recovering and repairing homes after a tornado hit their family’s farm.

Teresa Ellis recalls how fast the twister lasted and the impact it had on her home.

“I could feel the trailer come up off the blocks and started shaking and all of sudden, BOOM, it fell to the ground,” Ellis explains.

Teresa says her brother could hear the tornado coming and acted quickly to save her from flying debris.

“All I can remember of the morning was my brother came in, jumped on me because we were in the living room. Things started flying through the windows and I was knocked to the ground and covered up,” adds Ellis.