Family pleads for the driver in Vermilion Parish hit-and-run to come forward

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The family of a Vermilion Parish man who was severely injured in a hit-and-run is pleading for the driver responsible to come forward.

Jonathan Mire’s mother, Susan Mire, told News 10 that she’s not worried about a criminal conviction right now. She just wants to know what happened to her son.

“He is a human being. He is my son. He has children. I just want somebody to come out. I just don’t know how somebody can hit someone and not do anything,” says Mire.

Early Friday morning, the 34-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. His mother says finding out all the details has been a struggle. She needs someone from the community to come forward.

His mother said Mire is in intensive care after undergoing major surgery procedures.

“He’s pretty stable. He has a trach. He has a feeding tube. They’re keeping him sedated because they don’t want him to move in any kind of way. They’ve done two major surgeries,” she said. “It will be a long extensive time before he does have any kind of normalcy.”

Anyone with information that could help find the suspect is urged to call Troop I at (337) 262-5880.