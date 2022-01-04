Family pleads for closure after loved one is killed following a hit and run

(KLFY) — 30-year-old Raven Charles was hit by a vehicle while walking on Evangeline Thruway. Now, her family is pleading for the driver to come forward and bring some sort of closure to an ongoing nightmare.

“I’m at a loss of words,” Raven’s mother, Samantha Charles said. “I miss her. She is my oldest. She’s not coming back. I can’t get her back.”

The Charles family says Raven was loved by all who knew her.

She was a mother, a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, and a niece.

“She was a good mother, very good mother. She was happy and easygoing. A very sweet girl, very sweet girl,” Raven’s aunt, Kizzy Charles explained.

Raven was a mother to six children, and an older sister to eight siblings.

Her family tells News 10 they can’t believe she is never coming home.

“It’s hard. I have the kids. They are asking me what happened. I can’t give them answers. It is not easy watching them cry,” Samantha continued.

According to Lafayette Police, the crash occurred Sunday night in the 2100 block of Northwest Evangeline Thruway.

Police say Charles was attempting to cross the thruway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

Police confirm that the vehicle did not stop.

Raven’s grandmother, Joyce Anderson, explains, “She is our baby. We can’t live with this over our heads. We can’t go all of life without knowing.”

Police say the information provided by witnesses described the vehicle as a grey or silver 4-door Ford F-150 with tinted windows.

Samantha pleads, “Come forward. Turn yourself in, that is all we are asking. If you have a heart or kids, please say something to ease of pain.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lafayette Police.

To help out the family with funeral and other expenses, click here.