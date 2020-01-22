Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UPDATE: LPD confirms Comeaux High School student’s death following shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The Lafayette Police Department has confirmed that Matthew Carter has been pronounced dead at a the hospital.

Both juvenile suspects are now facing first degree murder charges.

ORIGINAL: Matthew Carter, 17, was walking the hallways and attending his classes at Comeaux High School just last week.

Carter is now spending his time in a hospital bed, clinging to life surrounded by his family.

“I just want to hold him,” Nichole Carter, Matthew’s older sister, said, holding back tears.

Walking hand in hand, Matthew’s four older siblings strolled across the football field at Comeaux High, where Matthew played the sport he loved so many times before.

“We call him our golden boy. He’s our Joe Burrow. That’s our boy,” Nichole said.

Thinking back to memories with their little brother on and off the field, his family says there’s not just one word that describes him.

“Matthew is the best son, the best uncle, the best parrain. He’s a good friend, a star athlete, a college hopeful. He’s just a really good guy,” Matthew’s sister added.

Matthew’s two brothers and two sisters say he left a lasting impact on everyone around him.

“Matthew means God’s gift, so we couldn’t have asked for a better gift than him. He’s a blessing. He’s always been our baby brother, and he always lets us know he’s the baby,” Nichole told News 10.

Matthew’s family says doctors are helping Matthew as much as they can, and now they’re praying for a miracle.

“We like to say that we believe he can hear us and he’s here. Y’all keep praying. Matt’s miracle can happen,” Nichole said. “He’s not giving up and we’re not giving up. The power of prayer is so big. It’s so big.”

His siblings say they’ve leaned on each other to stay strong for their baby brother.

“We know that we are strong. We are Spartan strong. We’re #31 strong. We’re #11 strong. We are Matt strong,” said Nichole.

Matthew Carter’s family is asking the public to donate blood to help at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, where Matthew is being treated.

Carter’s family tells News 10 that he has a platelet disorder. They say you can donate platelets while donating blood.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

44°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

43°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

45°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

47°F Few Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories