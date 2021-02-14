Family of six escapes mobile home fire on Pinhook Road in Lafayette

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) A family of six was able to escape a mobile home fire early Sunday in Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire just after 11 a.m. in the 2800 block of Pinhook Road.

A father and his four kids, and a second adult escaped after their neighbor told them that smoke was coming from the exterior of the mobile home, the Lafayette Fire Department said.

The fire was discovered in the attic area and caused substantial damage to the attic and a rear bedroom, Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said.

He said an investigation has determined that an electrical malfunction in the attic space was the cause of the fire.