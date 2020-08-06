Family of New Iberia shooting victim speaks out for the first time

IBERIA, PARISH, La. (KLFY)- On Wednesday, July 29, one man was shot and killed just after 3:30 p.m. on Lynn Circle in New Iberia.

The family of the victim identified him as Qutin Collins.

“He was a good person, heart-giving. He loved his whole family. He wasn’t just a thug off the street, none of that. He was a very good person, a good-hearted person,” Rico Brooks, the victim’s cousin, said.

Brooks says his cousin was only 23 years old and always had a smile on his face.

“He was funny, hilarious. He’d make your day. If you’re down and out, he’ll come by you and crack a joke, and y’all will bust out laughing. That’s the type of person he was, a happy person,” Brooks said. “I’m going to miss my family.”

Brooks says he saw his cousin at church days before he was shot. His last words to his cousin were, “see you soon.”

Collins was shot and killed four days later.

“I just wish it would have ended differently. It could have ended way different,” he said.

It’s been one week since police released the name of a suspect.

Police are looking for a man named Jarrell Joseph Colbert for second degree murder.

Authorities believe he is armed and dangerous.