Family of New Iberia man gunned down in their driveway speaks out

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office identified Brandon Malveaux, 26, as the victim in a deadly shooting Saturday night.

Authorities arrested Tyler Bourque and Ronald Bourque. Both men are facing first-degree murder and attempted robbery charges.

The victim’s family says Malveaux’s mother was at home Saturday night with her son, Brandon, and two grandchildren when she heard a gunshot outside her home.

She wandered outside to find her son, Brandon Malveaux, or “Tato” as his family called him, lying in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Tato’s 9-year-old niece was the first person to notify his family of what happened.

“She said, ‘My mawmaw don’t want to let go of Tato.’ All I kept doing was hollering, ‘What happened to Tato? And all she kept saying was, ‘He’s dead, Auntie. He’s dead,” a family member said, recalling the phone call with her niece.

Malveaux’s twin brother said Tato was friends with the one of the men who was arrested for his murder.

He said the two men called Tato outside. The three men were heard talking in the driveway.

The next sound heard was gunshots.

“It was just unbelievable to hear from my 9-year-old niece to see her uncle on the ground and her grandmother holding her child in her arms with blood,” Tato’s aunt added.

“He was such a friendly person. He always knew how to make people laugh, even if you were having a hard day,” Alyssa Melchor, Tato’s girlfriend said.

Melchor is several months pregnant with Tato’s son.

“He was so excited. He was ready for his baby to come,” Melchor added.

Melchor says she’s decided to name their son after his father, Brandon Malveaux Jr.

“She had the name but she changed it. It was going to be Colby, but she changed it when he passed,” Tato’s family member told News 10.

Malveaux’s family and friends say now they just hope they can get justice for Tato.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said they anticipate more arrests in Malveaux’s murder.

