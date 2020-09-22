Family of mother and child killed by suspected drunk driver demand higher bond to keep him in custody

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- With signs held high in the air and tears streaming down their faces, the family of 8-year-old Dieggo Ozenne and his mom, Jasmun, cried out for justice at a small, peaceful protest at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse Tuesday morning.

They are demanding the judge to increase the bond of the driver who hit and killed Jasmun and Dieggo.

Jasmun was walking across the Evangeline Thruway frontage road with her three children when she and her son were struck by an oncoming vehicle, according to police.

The driver is now in jail with a bond set at $155,000 for two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

“We wouldn’t do that to a dog. This is someone’s family. This is our family. This is the only thing that we have, and it’s taken from us now,” Horandon Jackson, Jasmun’s brother-in-law said.

Jasmun and her three children were crossing Evangeline Thruway Saturday night when she and her son were killed by an alleged drunk driver.

Her two daughters, 10 and 15 years old, were inches away from becoming victims as well.

“They were scattered all over the road. [He] threw one of them in the ditch, the other on the other side,” Uraynell Arvie, Jasmun’s mother, said.

Jasmun’s two daughters are now leading the fight for justice for their mom and brother.

“When I heard what happened, I know it distraught my whole family because I have two nieces that’s going to be missing their brother and their mother, and they’re never going to see them again. I think justice should be served,” James Arvie, Jasmun’s brother, told News 10.

The driver, Preston Edward, 60, faces two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of operating while intoxicated.

His bond was set at $155,000, though the victims’ family says that’s not enough.

“The law says you drink, you drive, you go to jail. What about if you drink and drive and kill someone? You get a $150,000 bond?” Jackson questioned.

“Punishment is no cheap bond right now for him to just get out and roam the streets after he done murdered two people, and he was intoxicated,” Arvie added.

Jasmun and Dieggo’s family says they want the driver to stay behind bars.

“We’re out here to let them know that $155,000 is not enough to give anyone- if you were a drug dealer, do what you want- but he killed two innocent people, and he was drunk,” Jackson said.

As of Tuesday evening, Edward has not posted bond.