Family of Lafayette shooting victim say he was trying to protect them in his final moments

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- John Lee “Johnny” Hickenbottom’s life was cut short at the age of 41.

He was gunned down in front of his Lafayette home on Edwis Street Wednesday night, his family said.

They said Hickenbottom was trying to protect them in his final moments.

“They could have came over here and killed everybody, but my brother stepped up and tried to stop it,” Joyce Hickenbottom, Johnny’s sister said.

Joyce said he was with a friend at home when several men and a woman pulled up with guns.

“There were two guns. They meant to kill everybody,” Joyce said.

Hickenbotton’s family said moments before the men arrived, they were fighting with Hickenbottom’s friend via text messages about a woman.

“They texted the guy, told him they had pistols, and they were coming. They said they were going to knock his top off,” Chelsey Hickenbottom, Johnny’s niece, said.

Hickenbottom’s family says he walked outside and told the men to leave.

“Two of them both got out of the vehicle. Both of them had guns, so he came to stop them, to grab the gun and stop them,” Joyce said.

Johnny’s family said that’s when he was shot.

“They said it. They was coming. They was coming. Unfortunately, it took his life,” Chelsey said.

Chelsey said she can’t believe her Uncle Johnny is really gone.

“I just wish he was here,” Chelsey said.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to Hickenbottom’s death.

Heidi Bergeron and Logan Lacroix were each booked on a count of principal to second-degree murder.

Tyler Pellerin and Drake Duhon have been identified at the 17-year-old’s accused of being involved with the shooting.

Pellerin was booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of principal to second-degree murder.

Duhon was arrested for one count of second-degree murder and illegal carrying of a weapon.

