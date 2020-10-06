Family of Kao Wokoma offering $5k reward for information in deadly shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The family of Lafayette’s latest murder victim is offering a reward for information that will help police solve the case.

The body of 36-year-old Kao Wokoma was found by a cleaning crew Friday afternoon in a coulee along Hillside Drive.

His family is offering a $5k reward for help locating their loved ones killer(s).

The family announcement was made during a news conference Monday with members of the local organization, the village 337.

According to the coroner’s office, Wokoma died from a gunshot wound.

He was well loved by his family, four children, and friends and family members say they are devastated by this tragedy.

“How could someone so selfish take the life of someone so kind, generous and caring. a lot of us can’t sleep, and we won’t rest until justice is served.”

“We believe in the quality of life given to every person in this country, this city specifically. And we also believe in each person should be handled with dignity and respect.”

A balloon release will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Girard Park.

Wokoma’s family will also have a candlelight vigil and prayer service at 7 p.m. Friday in Girard Park.