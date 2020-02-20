Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Family of Crystal Grebinger releases statement following husband’s arrest in Brazil

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A man from Acadiana, accused of killing his wife is now in custody in Brazil.

Sean Grebinger is suspected in the death of Crystal Grebinger whose been missing since 2013.

Mark Rigsby has the details.

According to Federal Police in Brazil, Sean Grebinger was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

They say U.S. authorities revealed substantial evidence of him killing his wife Crystal Grebinger and hiding her body, as well as a history of abuse and violence against

She was 32 years old when she disappeared in February, 2013.

She had just filed for divorce and was staying in a women’s shelter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
54°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 47F. NNE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
54°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 47F. NNE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
54°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
57°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar