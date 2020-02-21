Family of 8-year-old victim in New Iberia drive-by shooting speaks out for the first time

IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- It was a normal day for eight-year-old Jamal Robinson.

The school bus had just dropped him and his four siblings off at home, and he was telling them about how he wanted to try out for the soccer team.

The next thing Jamal knew, he was lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

“He was calling his mom and dad’s name, and he raised up his shirt to show him that he was shot,” Tashieka Robinson, Jamal’s aunt, said.

Robinson was with Jamal and his family when bullets started flying all around them.

“The car pulled up and just started shooting,” Robinson told News 10.

She said it happened so fast, no one knew what was happening or why.

“When the car sped off, we were just looking for where the rest of the kids were,” she added.

That’s when Jamal’s family saw him lying in front of the stairs of their home. His shirt was covered in red.

“The mom, when she picked him up, she carried him to the truck, and that was the last I remember. She was cradling her child to get him to the hospital,” Robinson said.

It was the last time Jamal’s family saw him with his eyes open

“He was an eight-year old little child that was just beginning his life. You know, there was a lot of things he wanted to do,” she said.

Jamal died in his hospital bed four days after being shot. It was Valentine’s Day.

“We still going to keep his name alive. A lot of people are missing him. It still feels like he’s here, like this didn’t happen to him,” Robinson told News 10.

Friends of Jamal’s family set up a Go Fund Me to raise money for Jamal’s family.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page.