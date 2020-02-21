Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Family of 8-year-old victim in New Iberia drive-by shooting speaks out for the first time

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- It was a normal day for eight-year-old Jamal Robinson.

The school bus had just dropped him and his four siblings off at home, and he was telling them about how he wanted to try out for the soccer team.

The next thing Jamal knew, he was lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

“He was calling his mom and dad’s name, and he raised up his shirt to show him that he was shot,” Tashieka Robinson, Jamal’s aunt, said.

Robinson was with Jamal and his family when bullets started flying all around them.

“The car pulled up and just started shooting,” Robinson told News 10.

She said it happened so fast, no one knew what was happening or why.

“When the car sped off, we were just looking for where the rest of the kids were,” she added.

That’s when Jamal’s family saw him lying in front of the stairs of their home. His shirt was covered in red.

“The mom, when she picked him up, she carried him to the truck, and that was the last I remember. She was cradling her child to get him to the hospital,” Robinson said.

It was the last time Jamal’s family saw him with his eyes open

“He was an eight-year old little child that was just beginning his life. You know, there was a lot of things he wanted to do,” she said.

Jamal died in his hospital bed four days after being shot. It was Valentine’s Day.

“We still going to keep his name alive. A lot of people are missing him. It still feels like he’s here, like this didn’t happen to him,” Robinson told News 10.

Friends of Jamal’s family set up a Go Fund Me to raise money for Jamal’s family.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
39°F Showers early, then clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

44°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
39°F Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
39°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

46°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
28 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
36°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar