Family mourns loss of Crowley teen to gun violence

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) The murder of a Crowley teenager has left a community shocked.

One family is now mourning the loss of a child.

The shooting happened Tuesday in the 1800 block of Harry Fuselier Street in Crowley.

News 10’s Jiovanni Lieggi is live at the Crowley Police Department with what happened when police arrived on scene.

It was an early morning in Crowley, the church bells ringing through the streets.

“I thought it was a dream.”

As bullets were flying through the home of a family, killing a 15-year-old boy.

“He always kept a smile on his face, every time you’d see him, he’d laugh and deuce with you. Always kept a smile.”

The shooting happened just after sunrise Wednesday. It was a shock to family and friends as those gunshots rang through the house one-by-one narrowly missing the people inside.

“It’s teenagers who are able to obtain these illegal weapons, and they’re walking around very brash and brazenly with these weapons.” Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.

This is the third murder in Crowley this year, and it’s leaving Broussard concerned.

He’s says there’s a gun problem in the streets, but it isn’t only in Crowley.

“We have got to change this for our future, or we won’t have a future, because they’re killing each other.”

As the balloons blow in the wind and the clouds fly high over the home, a family is mourning the loss of a child.

“This is a 15-year-old, these young people have not even had a chance to live, they don’t know what life is about.” Broussard said.

“He was a cool dude, he was laid back, chill, he didn’t mess with nobody,” his friend said.

We are told they called him “Snug,” for his personality and smile.

Police say they are following numerous tips as they continue the investigation.



