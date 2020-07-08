Family mourns 24-year-old victim found shot to death in Crowley, police seek motive

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- A shooting late Tuesday night left 24-year-old Malik Broussard dead.

It happened in Crowley near the 500 block of 8th St.

His parents are now planning his funeral. His sister, Isis Broussard, is speaking out, saying this should have never happened. She described him as a peaceful person.

Original story Crowley police chief confirms second homicide this year, suspect sought Video

“If we live in those sad emotions, what is that going to do for me, my brother, what is that going to do for anybody? We just have to accept and keep moving forward,” Isis Brouddard said.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said they’re looking into possible motives.

“We do have some information that has come to us from the community with some people of interest. We’re following every lead on that to see what we’ll turn up with,” Chief Broussard said.

Malik Broussard also has two young daughters.

If you have any information that could help solve this murder, call the Crowley police department at (337) 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 789-8477.