DUSON, La. (KLFY) A family in Duson lost everything including their dog in a weekend house fire.

It happened early Saturday in the 200 block of Avenue AuNord.

Everyone inside the home escaped including five young children.



To begin the process of getting back on their feet, the family is asking for donations of clothing and household items.

If you would like to help call 337-250-1124 for more information.