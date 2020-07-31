Family identifies New Iberia shooting victim, police search for suspect

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- New Iberia Police have identified a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in the 900 block of Lynn Circle Wednesday.

Detectives are searching for Jarrell Joseph Colbert on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of weapons.

The family of the victim has identified him as Qutin Collins.

Neighbors say they saw Collins running across Lynn Circle suffering from a gunshot wound in the stomach before he fell in someone’s yard and passed away.

“When I got the call, I left work ASAP, not knowing what it was, not knowing the name. I just came home. When I came home, I’m talking the whole block was like a parade out here,” Tyrek Wiltz, a friend of the victim, said.

Wiltz says when he arrived to Lynn Circle Wednesday afternoon, all he knew was that someone had been shot.

It wasn’t until later that evening when he learned the victim was Qutin Collins, a man he went to school with for most of his life.

He says Qutin was quiet, but he was kind.

“Wrong place at the wrong time. That’s the situation he was in,” Wiltz said.

That’s what Wiltz believes happened to Collins when he was fatally shot.

“You’ve got to watch what you’re doing when you coming out here. I say in all areas in Iberia, it’s dangerous. It’s like a baby New Orleans,” he said.

Wiltz says he’ll always remember Collins, and he hopes others won’t forget about what happened to him.

“It’s always dangerous out here. You just got to watch what you’re doing. You’ve got to watch your every move. Be cautious. Everything you do, you’ve got to be cautious around here,” he said.

New Iberia Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect, Jarrell Joseph Colbert, to contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.

Police believe he is armed and dangerous.