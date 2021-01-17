Family honors 17-year-old Kendal Thompson, Jr. on anniversary of his death

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Starting from his family home on Wilson Street in Jeanerette, Kendal Thompson Jr.’s family and friends walk to celebrate his memory.

Their final destination, Guiberteau Road, where Thompson was tragically shot and killed,

Thompson’s grandmother, Judy, explains, “We talk about him everyday. We give birthday and anniversary get togethers just to keep him alive, like he’s still here.”

Leading the memorial walk, District 11 St. Mary Parish Fire Engine where Thompson selflessly served as junior firefighter.

“He was so sweet, fabulous, helped anybody. He was a good child,” Judy continues.

Lively remembers her grandson, a year later, as a kind person, always willing to help those in need.

“It’s just hard living day by day for what happen to him,” adds Judy.

Thompson leaves behind a large family and friends but especially a two-year-old son, Kaden.

Judy says they work everyday to make sure a son never forgets his father.

“He remembers. We have pictures from his first birthday. He knows he had a daddy.”