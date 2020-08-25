Family, friends express grief, ask for peace after Trayford Pellerin shooting death by police

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Racial tensions and protests continue in Lafayette over the police involved shooting death of 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin last Friday night.

Attorneys for Pellerin’s family released a statement Monday in response to Lafayette Mayor- President Josh Guillory’s statement on the shooting.

They cited other arrests of suspects equally violent in nature, in their words, but ended without loss of life.

The family is calling for justice in the death of their loved one and also asking for peace.

Attorney Ronald Haley says the family is demanding accountablity for the officers involved and reject the message of Mayor-President Guillory.