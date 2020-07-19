Family displaced by vehicle fire that spread to home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A home in the 600 block of N. Washington St. in Lafayette is unlivable after a vehicle fire spread to the carport and then the interior of the home at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, the owner of the vehicle returned home from a trip to the store. About 10 minutes later, smoke was spotted coming from the vehicle’s engine. The house was evacuated as the blaze spread from the vehicle to the home.

Three adults and four children were living in the house. Trahan said the family lost almost everything in the fire. The American Red Cross was notified to offer some assistance to the family.

Trahan said the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes. One firefighter suffered a minor leg injury in the process. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay, Trahan said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.