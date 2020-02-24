Live Now
Family desperately searching for missing Church Point teen Apryle Espree

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) Family, Friends and detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office need your help locating a teen, described as mentally challenged.

The family of 18-yer-old Apryle Espree reported her missing around 6 p.m. Saturday.

She was last seen at her home wearing black sweatpants, a green and blue jacket and brown sperry top-sider shoes.

“Apryle is developmentally delayed and mentally unstable when off medications,” her family says.

She has dark brown/black shoulder length hair that she wears in a bun, and has very dark brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Apryle or who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

