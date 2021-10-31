Family celebrates Lafayette woman’s 100th bday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Family and friends of Hazel Mouton Taylor celebrated the matriarch of their family at her 100th birthday celebration held Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Relatives including her children, grand children and great-grand children celebrated her with loads of gifts on her special day.

With 100 years of life under her belt, Taylor has offered plenty of wisdom for the younger generations, including some simple advice:  “Work hard and be happy.”

From the staff here at KLFY, Happy Bday Mrs. Taylor, And Many More

